Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $418,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

