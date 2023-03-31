Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $383,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

