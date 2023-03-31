Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $455,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.41.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.