Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $439,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.