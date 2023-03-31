Private Advisor Group LLC Has $377.56 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,210 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $377,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.41.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.