Private Advisor Group LLC Has $391.47 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $391,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,216,000 after buying an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $35.15 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

