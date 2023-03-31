Private Advisor Group LLC Has $407.76 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

