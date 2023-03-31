Private Advisor Group LLC Has $418.78 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $418,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

