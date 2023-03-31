Private Advisor Group LLC Has $421.17 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $421,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

