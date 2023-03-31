Private Advisor Group LLC Has $432.24 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $432,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.