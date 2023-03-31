Private Advisor Group LLC Has $432.94 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $432,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,468,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $341.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average is $340.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

