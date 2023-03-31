Private Advisor Group LLC Has $450.27 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $450,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

