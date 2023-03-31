Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $367,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

