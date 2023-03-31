Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $425,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $188.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

