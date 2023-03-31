Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $436,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW opened at $193.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,639.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.