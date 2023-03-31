Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $400.86 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,855,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,135,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.