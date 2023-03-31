Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $440,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $386.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.36.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

