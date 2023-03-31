Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $412,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,296,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth about $11,603,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

