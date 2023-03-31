Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,736 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $436,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

UBER stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

