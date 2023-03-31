Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $458,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.