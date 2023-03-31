Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $393,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average of $183.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

