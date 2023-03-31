Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $379,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

