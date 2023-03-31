Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $374,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BK opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

