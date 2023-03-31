Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $400,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

CARR stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Carrier Global Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

