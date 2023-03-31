Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,572 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $448,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 657,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

