Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,282 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,282 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $391,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.