Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 31,667 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $439,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,067,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,170,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AEF opened at $5.33 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

