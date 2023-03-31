Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 37,740 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $383,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,976,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

