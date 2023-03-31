Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $446,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $146.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $123.39 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

