Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,780,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE TECK opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

