Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $448,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

