Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 50 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waters were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 75.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $304.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.84. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

