Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,602 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BWX opened at $23.09 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

