Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 750 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JXN opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

