Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $50.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

