Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 561 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,145.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 505,814 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $9,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

