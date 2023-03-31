Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.