Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

