Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $131.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

