Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $38,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $20,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Sony Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 114,096 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

SONY stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

