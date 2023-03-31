Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

