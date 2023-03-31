Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $358.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

