Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

