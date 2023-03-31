Private Trust Co. NA Has $27,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 116,068 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 89,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $664.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

