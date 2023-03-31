Private Trust Co. NA Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,767,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,235.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 214,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 198,308 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 260,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 174,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 970.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

