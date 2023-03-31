Private Trust Co. NA Has $35,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,013 shares of company stock worth $32,483,578 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

