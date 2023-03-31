Private Trust Co. NA Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

