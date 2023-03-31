Private Trust Co. NA Has $40,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $9,426,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,795,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $225.02 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $206.75 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

