Private Trust Co. NA Has $46,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

GEM stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

