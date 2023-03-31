Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.